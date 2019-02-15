Melton war memorial plaque stolen by thief

Have your say

A thief has stolen a metal plaque which pays tribute to Melton’s fallen armed forces personnel.

Police officers on patrol in Memorial Gardens, in the grounds of the town’s Egerton Lodge, noticed it was missing and are now appealing for help in finding it.

The aftermath of the theft of a war memorial plaque at the Memorial Gardens at Egerton Lodge in Melton EMN-190215-152732001

It bears the words ‘Royal British Legion’, ‘Melton Mowbray’ and ‘Lest We Forget’ and was last seen before Christmas, a week after Remembrance Sunday.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “It was first noticed by a couple of officers on foot patrol.

“The plaque was last seen for definite on November 18 last year.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information or knows where it is.”

A photo has been posted on the Melton Police Facebook page with the comment: “This is one of the few crimes that cannot be explained by monetary gain, spite or ignorance.

“Someone in our community knows who is involved in stealing metal around Melton and I’m sure will do the right thing by passing their name to the police.”

If you have information call police on 101, quoting crime reference 19000067283.