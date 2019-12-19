Melton’s Thorpe End to be made one-way for drivers for two months

Motorists in Melton have been warned that Thorpe End will shortly be made one-way for two months to allow gas pipeline work to be carried out.

Leicestershire County Council Highways say it has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order which will mean traffic will only flow in the direction of the town centre and no drivers will be allowed to make left turns on to Thorpe End from either Goodriche Street or St Johns Court from January 6 for 60 days.

A county council spokesperson said: “A temporary one-way system and parking suspension will be implemented on Thorpe End.

“A prohibition of left turn from The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will be implemented for public safety in order that Cadent Gas and their contractors can undertake gas main replacement works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works.”