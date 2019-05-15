Melton’s Pam Posnett takes up top county council role

Melton’s Pam Posnett said it was an ‘honour’ as she became the 45th chairman of Leicestershire County Council today (Wednesday).

Pam first entered local politics as a Melton borough councillor in 2003 and she was first elected to the county council six years later, representing the Melton East electoral division.

Pam Posnett with the MBE she received in 2017 for services to the local community EMN-190515-155932001

During her year as chairman at County Hall, the former occupational health nurse has chosen to support East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), an organisation made up of volunteer doctors who assist East Midlands Ambulance Services (EMAS) at the scene of life-threatening emergencies.

Pam said: “It is a great pleasure and honour to be taking up the position of chairman of the county council.

“Jane and I are very much looking forward to undertaking our civic duties and to meeting many people and organisations who contribute to the life of Leicestershire.”

Pam is the county council’s armed forces champion, representing the council on the Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland Armed Forces Covenant Civil and Military Partnership Board, which oversees the collective support for the Armed Forces community.

She most recently served on the county’s cabinet, holding the portfolio for health and wellbeing, was chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board and led on NHS Trust provider and commissioner relations, as well as acting as the council’s health champion.

Pam, a former Mayor of Melton, was leader of the borough council in 2016 and 2017 was this month re-elected as a member for Melton Newport ward.

She was presented with an MBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace after being awarded it in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for services to the local community.

Her son is a Colonel in the Royal Army Chaplains Department and she is a committed supporter of the armed forces, as a member of the Royal British Legion and a founder of the veterans’ breakfast club in Melton Mowbray.

Pam, who also has a daughter and four grandchildren, takes over as county council chairman from Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, with Councillor David Jennings continuing as vice chairman.

Go online at www.emics.org.uk for more details about her chosen charity, EMICS.