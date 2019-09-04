Melton MP backed Boris Johnson in crucial vote

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan backed Boris Johnson in last night’s (Tuesday’s) vote where the Prime Minister lost control of parliamentary business.

Sir Alan was not one of the 21 rebel Conservative MPs who opposed the Government on the issue.

The vote gives MPs the chance to bring in a law which would postpone the UK’s departure from the European Union until January 31, if they have not backed a new deal or voted in favour of a no-deal exit by October 19.

The outcome also provides the possibility that a snap General Election will be called, probably in October.

Sir Alan, who has served the constituency for 27 years, this week reiterated his commitment to stand again if a ballot takes place, adding: “I was re-adopted as the Conservative candidate for Rutland and Melton in January.”