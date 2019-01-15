Melton man prosecuted for noisy building works

A 30-year-old Melton man has been prosecuted by the council after complaints were made by neighbours about noisy building works at his property during unsocial hours.

Christopher Rose admitted breaching a Control of Pollution Act Notice, which restricted construction and DIY on the building to certain times and days, when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court earlier this month.

An informal arrangement to abate the nuisance had initially proved unsuccessful and resulted in Melton Council serving a notice requiring the building works to be carried out only between 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday, 8am and 1pm on Saturdays and at no time on Sundays, public holidays and bank holidays.

Rose breached the notice on 20 occasions between June and July 2018, prompting the move to prosecute him.

Council leader, Joe Orson said: “I would like to thank the Melton residents who provided evidence and helped secure a successful prosecution for the council.

“Melton Borough Council is clear in its conviction – where appropriate it will act to protect public health and the welfare of its residents.

“The council takes enforcement very seriously and officers will prosecute where there have been failures to comply with notices.

“This is a good result for the council, helping residents of the borough.”

The council said after the hearing that it recognised that DIY and construction were noisy and neighbours would inevitably experience some noise but they should not have to endure it, as in this case, late into the evenings and on weekends bank holidays.

Rose was fined £300 and ordered to pay the council’s legal costs of £300, together with a victim’s surcharge of £30.