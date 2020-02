Have your say

Members of the Rutland and Melton Labour Party have put forward their nominations for leadership of the party after Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to step down following December’s General Election defeat.

The local constituency group voted for Sir Keir Starmer to be the new leader and for Angela Rayner to be his deputy.

The decisions were taken at what was described as a well-attended meeting at Uppingham.

The result of the Labour leadership election will be announced on April 4.