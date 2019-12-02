Melton General Election contenders to appear at town hustings tonight

The five contenders to be Melton’s next MP will be debating the key issues in their respective campaigns at a hustings event in the town this evening.

Candidates for the Rutland and Melton seat will be at Melton Baptist Church from 7.30pm until 9pm, with all welcome to listen to their views.

Methodist minister the Rev James Skinner will chair the debate on the night.

Those standing for the seat are Alicia Kearns (Conservative), Andy Thomas (Labour), Dr Carol Weaver (Liberal Democrats), Alastair McQuillan (Green Party) and Marietta King (UKIP).

Anthony Watchorn, who was to have stood as an Independent, sadly passed away last week.

Tory Sir Alan Duncan had been Rutland and Melton MP for 27 years - winning the last ballot two years ago with a 23,000 majority - but he decided not to stand at the General Election, which is on Thursday December 12.