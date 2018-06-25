Melton flag-raising ceremony signals borough’s support for Armed Forces Day

Melton showed its support for the nation’s service personnel this morning (Monday) at a special flag-raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day.

Members of the public joined civic dignatories, community leaders, serving members of the forces, veterans and standard bearers at the event, outside the borough council offices on Parkside.

The Last Post is sounded by Phil Hardy at the Armed Forces Day ceremony outside the Melton Council offices EMN-180625-151802001

Corp Melvin Whyte, of the Melton-based Defence Animal Training Regiment, raised the flag. He is an RAF policeman who has served operationally in the Falkland Islands and Afghanistan as a military working dog handler and was awarded the MBE in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Guests were formerly welcomed by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, who said: “Armed Forces Day gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation for the huge sacrifices made by those who make up our serving forces.

“The purpose of the day is to say thank you to these brave people.”

Handlers and dogs from the RAVC Defence Animal Training Regiment, based at the town’s Defence Animal Centre, took part in a parade, which was led by WO1 (CRSM) Greg Cunningham.

A military dog and its handler at the Armed Forces Day ceremony outside the Melton Council offices EMN-180625-151729001

A short service and blessing of the flag was taken by Melton rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby and the Last Post was sounded by Phil Hardy.

Councillor Chandler also attended a parade and service for Armed Forces Day at Leicester Cathedral on Saturday, on behalf of the borough.

Standard bearers looks on at the Armed Forces Day ceremony outside the Melton Council offices EMN-180625-151751001