Melton election candidate passes away

Whissendine farmer, Anthony Watchorn, who was planning to stand in the Rutland and Melton consitituency at the General Election, passed away this morning (Wednesday).

Mr Watchorn, who was 69, had been campaigning as an Independent candidate for the election, which will be held in just two weeks time.

He was due to appear at a hustings event on Monday evening with the other five candidates.

Mr Watchorn’s sister Rosalind, told the Melton Times: “Anthony was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon and his condition got worse.

“He sadly passed away this morning at Peterborough Hospital.”

Mr Watchorn leaves a partner and three children.