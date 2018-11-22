Melton councillors decide to replace committees with cabinet-style set-up

Decisions will be made by Melton councillors in a new cabinet-style set-up instead of committees from next year in a bid to improve the borough council’s efficiency.

Members agreed last night (Wednesday) at an extraordinary council meeting to make the major change in its governance from next May, when the local elections take place.

A cabinet will be formed, involving leader Joe Orson and other prominent councillors, to make most policy decisions within a framework approved by the full council.

A new scrutiny will also be set up to review what is decided and hold the council to account, as well as developing the budget and policy framework and pursuing best practice in delivering services.

The council feels the current system of making decisions via committees takes too long and the new system will be an advantage at a time when resources are under strain due to a shortage of funding.

Councillor Orson said: “This change in the way we make decisions means more people will have a say in local decisions and there will be more checks and balances on decisions we make.

“It will also enable us to make quicker decisions when needed to meet our commercial ambitions and to ensure we don’t miss out on time-limited opportunities in respect of all service areas.

“It is an exciting time for Melton and these new arrangements set the scene for a new and stronger council following the elections next May.”