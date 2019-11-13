Melton Council’s deputy leader to stand for parliament

The deputy leader of Melton Borough Council will be standing for parliament at next month’s General Election but not in the Rutland and Melton constituency.

Councillor Leigh Higgins announced this afternoon (Wednesday) he has been selected as the Propsective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the Conservative Party in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Councillor Higgins was thought to be one of the candidates being considered by the Tories for the Rutland and Melton seat vacated when Sir Alan Duncan surprisingly decided not to run in the December 12 ballot after 27 years as MP.

But the local Conservative association elected Alicia Kearns as their PPC at a meeting on Friday.

Councillor Higgins, who represents the ward of Somerby on the borough council and who is chair of the Conservative Party’s East Midlands regional association, Tweeted earlier: “Honoured to be selected as the Conservatives Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Chesterfield.

“It’s time to Get Brexit Done more police on the streets and investing in our schools and NHS.”

The Chesterfield seat was won in 2017 by almost 10,000 votes by Labour’s Toby Perkins, who is standing again in December.

The Tories finished second in the seat last time out when their vote doubled from the 2015 election.