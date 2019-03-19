Melton Council buys up three bungalows to offer to residents

Melton Council is buying three homes as it begins an initiative to expand its housing stock for residents.

The new properties are being funded through a government scheme which enables the council to directly reinvest money received from the sale of council homes sold under the Right to Buy scheme.

They comprise three bungalows and will be let to one of the many residents, couples and families who have applied for council housing and need this type of property.

The council the properties will provide good quality housing to help meet the housing needs of Melton’s aging population.

Chair of the Place Committee, Councillor Mal Sheldon, said: “This is only the first stage in the council’s ambition to grow its council housing stock, to help more local people in need of an affordable and secure home.

“The council continues to look at all options to help meet local housing needs and will continue to take advantage of schemes like this which enable money from the sale of council homes to be reinvested to benefit the local community.”

The council is continuing to look at further options to increase housing options and choice for local people.

It is currently assessing options for development of all its land assets in order to deliver a wider range of housing to meet local people’s needs.

The council say the three new bungalows will be let to local people on the basis of need and in accordance with the authority’s housing allocations policy.