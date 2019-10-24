Melton car park charges set to rise for first time in four years

Car parking charges across the Melton borough are set to be increased for the first time in four years as the borough council seeks to generate an extra £150,000 a year so it can afford to build more homes, improve customer services and tackle community and environmental issues.

Members of the cabinet will meet next week to discuss the suggested pricing options as well as proposals to introduce cashless payments in car parks by April next year with the public set to be consulted on the plans.

The consultation will also provide an opportunity for residents to comment on whether a small charge should be introduced on St Mary’s Way car park for evening and Sunday parking and views will also be sought on whether to axe or retain the 20-minute free parking allowance in certain areas of the town.

Another suggestion is to take away the extra charge for parking on Tuesday market days and levy an equal charge across all days but at a higher rate.

Charging for using disabled spaces was suggested but will not be considered as it was felt it was important to continue to make these free.

Season tickets will go up if the proposals are adopted - from £40 to £50 for a month, from £220 to £250 for six months and from £390 to £450 for a year.

Charges for these would be reviewed every two years from 2021 onwards.

Councillor, John Illingworth, portfolio holder for environment and regulatory services, who praised the proposals to give cashless options to drivers parking in borough car parks, said: “Melton residents and businesses have benefitted from a four-year price freeze, but the council has to ensure it has secured sufficient income to allow it to invest in those areas that matter most to our residents.

“As we build our new corporate strategy we want to improve the housing availability and the quality of council homes.

“We want to tackle climate change, improve environmental quality and invest in enforcement.

“The additional revenue generated through car parking will help us deliver this.

“We want to hear from residents about what the best way to do this would be and look forward to people feeding in their views.”