Melton cadet Sam dreams of fighter pilot career after winning flying scholarship

A Melton teenager is dreaming of a career as a fighter pilot after being one of the few UK teenagers to be awarded a coveted RAFA flying scholarship.

Samuel Page (17), a former pupil at the town’s John Ferneley College, was ecstatic to be told that he had been selected for the course - one of only eight to be chosen for it from 250 applicants.

A member of the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Air Training Corps Squadron, Samuel found out his application had been successful while at a cadet camp at RAF Halton.

He said: “When the email came through it was really hard to keep it quiet.

“I was really pleased because it so hard to get through the application process.

“The aim for me now is to go on to fighter piloting after competing the scholarship.”

After the initial 250 applicants were whittled down, Samuel had to undergo a seven-hour pilot aptitude test to check he was suitable for the job and he was then picked as one of the lucky eight.

The scholarship will be a 10-day course at a flying school, where everyone on the programme will do 12 hours flying on a dual-control aircraft to prepare themselves for taking a solo flight.

Mum Wendy said her son was inspired to join the air cadets after seeing them parade through Melton.

She said: “I feel extremely proud of Sam - the RAFA Flying Scholarship Scheme is a wonderful experience and very exciting.

“The RAF air cadets is full of opportunities for young people and adult volunteers and Sam has definitely made the most of these during his four years with them.

“Joining the 1279 squadron has been thoroughly rewarding for him and has been one of the best decisions he has made, especially after his recent promotion to the rank of sergeant.”