Melton Brexit Party group set to start

Have your say

Supporters of the Brexit Party could soon have a new group in Melton.

Organisers want to contact anyone interested in getting involved.

The newly-formed party, which is led by Nigel Farage, aims to ensure Brexit is achieved by the EU deadline date of October 31.

Nationally, the party has recruited over 115,000 registered supporters and the local group believes there are enough people interested in Melton to merit starting up a local group.

Telephone Richard Clifford on 07799 417126 or Sheila Hedges on 07876 342217 if you want to be involved.