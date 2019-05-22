Melton borough residents prepare to vote in European elections

Melton borough residents will tomorrow (Thursday) be going to the polls for the second time this month to this time vote for candidates in the European Parliament elections.
A total of 41 people are standing for the five seats available for the East Midlands constituency with four of the current incumbents running again.
One of the most high profile candidates is the Brexit Party’s Annunziata Rees-Mogg, the sister of prominent Tory Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg.
There are five people up for election as an MEP for the region from each of the Brexit Party, Change UK, the Conservatives, Green Party, Independent Network, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Ukip, with just a solitary Independent candidate.
There is uncertainty over how long successful candidates will serve with the UK due to leave the EU this year - a delay on this has been agreed until October but parliamentary discussions will be taking place shortly on Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest deal in a bid to leave earlier.
Emma McClarkin, who is standing again for the Tories, visited Melton’s farmers’ market last week to meet residents and hand out campaign leaflets.
Ms McClarkin said: “This is an election no-one wants but to deliver Brexit we must fight on.
“Whether we like it or not the government is the only mechanism we have to deliver Brexit and a diminished Conservative vote would only risk Brexit.”
She added: “A strong economy is key to the county of Leicestershire and to the people who live here.
“This can best be achieved by securing a swift and clean exit from the European Union as British businesses and the public have had enough of the uncertainty.”
In the European elections, people vote for the party rather than the candidate and each party will then get the number of MEP seats relative to the number of votes they have received in each constituency.
The candidates will be ranked on the ballot papers in the order in which the parties would like them to be elected.
Votes cast in Leicestershire will be combined with those from other counties in the region and the overall results will announced on Sunday evening.
Here is a full list of those standing for each party tomorrow.
BREXIT PARTY
Annunziata Rees-Mogg
Jonathan Deryck Bullock
Matthew Richard Patten
Tracy Selina Knowles
Anna Louisa Bailey
CHANGE UK
Kate Godfrey
Joan Laplana
Narinder Sharma
Pankajhumar Gulab
Emma-Jane Marley
CONSERVATIVE
Emma McClarkin
Rupert Matthews
Anthony Harper
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Thomas Randall
GREEN PARTY
Kat Boettge
Gerhard Lohmann-Bond
Liam McClelland
Daniel Wimberley
Simon Tooke
INDEPENDENT
Simon Louis Rood
INDEPENDENT NETWORK
Nick Byatt
Marianne Jane Overton
Daniel Anthony Simpson
Pearl Winifred Clarke
Nikki Dillon
LABOUR
Rory Palmer
Leonie Mathers
Tony Tinley
Nicolle Ndiweni
Gary Godden
LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon
UKIP
Alan Graves
Marietta King
Anil Bhatti
Fran Loi
John Evans