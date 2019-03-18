Large sinkhole appears in Melton town centre street

Traders in Melton town centre were surprised when a large sinkhole appeared outside their shops on Friday.

Workmen from Leicestershire County Council arrived in King Street to put fencing around the hole for the safety of pedestrians.

The large sink hole which has appeared in King Street, Melton EMN-190318-102446001

There remains full access to shops in the street although no vehicles are allowed to be driven down there while investigations continue on the scale of the damage.

Michael Cooke, owner of Melton Sports, which is close to where the sinkhole appeared, said business was continuing as usual for traders and he added: “We’re all hoping for a good fix.”

A sinkhole happens when rock underneath the surface is dissolved by water leaving a gap in the ground which the top layer then falls into.

More to follow.