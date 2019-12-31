Have your say on plans to raise Melton’s Council Tax bills

Have your say

Views are being sought on proposals which would see a proportion of the Council Tax bill for Melton borough residents increase by 3.99 per cent.

Leicestershire County Council is consulting the public on its latest four-year budget plan, which includes a requirement to save £80million because of severe funding shortfalls.

The £600million capital programme includes a range of one-off investments to support infrastructure for new homes, including the building of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

The plans would also create 6,400 more school places - for 5,900 mainstream pupils and 500 with special needs - expand adult social care accommodation and roll out high-speed broadband.

The proposed 3.99 per cent Council Tax increase for 2020/21 equates to just over £1 a week and would reduce the impact on services by generating £12million next year to support vulnerable people.

The final Council Tax bills will be calculated to include the requirements of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority and parish council precepts, which have all yet to be finalised.

Residents have until January 19 to comments on the county council budget plan.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Byron Rhodes, said: “As one of the lowest funded councils, our financial position doesn’t make it easy.

“But we remain focused on delivering the services our residents need.

“We’ve listened to feedback from our summer consultation on the council’s priorities and would encourage people to take the time to have their say on our budget plans.”

The proposals underline that rising demand for support and infrastructure is placing growing pressure on budgets.

County Hall says costs are set to rise by £117million due to £59million of pressure from services expenditure and £58million as a result of inflation due to increases in supplier charges and the National Living Wage.

Budget proposals also include £16million of investment in tackling climate change, an extra £34million to support vulnerable people and £7million next year to top up road maintenance budgets.

The council proposes to make the savings it needs by recruiting more in-house foster carers to reduce expensive placements, reducing adult social care costs by simplifying processes and speeding up support and bringing together early help and prevention services.

More savings will be made via cutting disposal costs by recycling and re-using more waste, plus through generating more income from property investment.

Residents can go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/budget to complete a short survey to contribute to the consultation exercise.

The final four-year budget will be agreed by the county council at its meeting on February 19.