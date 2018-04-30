Dignitaries watch ‘laying up’ of Melton women’s Royal British Legion standard

Phil Taylor, Chris Talbot and Eileen Booker with escort Dawn Booker

The ‘laying-up’ ceremony and communion service, at the town’s St Mary’s Church, followed on from the closure of the section two years ago after supporting the borough’s service personnel and their families for 92 years.

Those who attended included Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Jennifer, Lady Gretton, Mayor of Meltonm, Councillor Tejpal Bains, town legion president Peter Roffey and other members and officials from the Melton branch.

The Last Post was played at the service and a period of silence observed before the women’s section standard was handed to Melton Mowbray team parish rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, by Pat Wilson, who had been president of the section from 1972 until its demise.

Rev Ashby placed it in the south transept of the church, where it will stay alongside other standards.

The National Anthem was played at the end.

Long-serving members were upset about the loss of an organisation, which was formed on January 25, 1924, to support servicemen who had fought in the First World War.

But they have carried on holding functions and continue to raise funds for good causes under their new name, The Keswick House Ladies’ Club.