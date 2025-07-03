The proposal put forward by the previous Conservative administration showing a single authority for Leicestershire and one each for the city and for Rutland

Support for the county council’s proposal for one authority to govern the whole of Leicestershire has weakened after the new Reform UK-led administration got a motion passed to reconsider all potential plans for local government reorganisation.

The government is committed to streamlining the current two-tier system, which will see Leicestershire County Council and district councils – including Melton Borough Council – abolished.

Three proposals had been submitted to bring about the changes – one would involve splitting the county into North and South Leicestershire Councils, another features significantly expanding the boundaries of Leicester City Council and the other would see a single council to cover all of Leicestershire.

The previous Conservative administration at County Hall had thrown its weight behind the latter proposal but it lost control of the authority at May’s local elections and now only has 15 councillors.

Liberal Democrat councillor MIchael Mullaney put forward a motion at a full council meeting yesterday (Wednesday) calling on members to withdraw the bid for a single Leicestershire council and express support instead for the district councils’ proposal for splitting the county into north and south councils.

But the council approved an amendment, put forward by the leader, Dan Harrison, for the authority to reconsider all options for local government reorganisation before deciding on which route to support at a later date.

Mr Harrison told the meeting he had met with district leaders to discuss their proposal for a north and south split but they had not provided a convincing case on the cost savings and efficiency benefits it would give.

He said his Reform UK group – which has 25 councillors but is short of an overall majority – could not support Councillor Mullaney’s motion without seeing the full costings of each proposal.

Councillor Mullaney had argued that the huge defeat for the Tories at the county elections indicated Leicestershire residents did not support the previous administration’s backing for a single Leicestershire council to govern the county.

He told the meeting that a super council covering around 750,000 people would be too big and cited the recent failings of the huge Birmingham City Council.

Councillor Mullaney also said a large unitary authority in Leicestershire would lead to the potential for Leicester City Council to increase its boundaries.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, the former acting leader of the previous Conservative administration, said she was supporting the Reform UK amendment but she said a decision could not be delayed with the government set to make a ruling on the future local government set-up for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in November this year.

But she told the meeting that she did not support the city council getting bigger and she was against dividing Leicestershire into north and south because it would be very detrimental to split up the management of social care in the county.

Belvoir representative, Councillor Bryan Lovegrove, also supported the Reform UK amendment. But he said officers at County Hall were already effectively delivering services across Leicestershire and the county should not be divided.