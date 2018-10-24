Council to hold Facebook event for Melton people who want to be elected next year

Are you considering standing for election as a Melton borough councillor next year?

If so, you will want to take part in a social media event the council is running where councillors will field questions about their role.

The session will be on Facebook Live at 5.30pm on Thursday November 1, which is being organised to coincide with the council’s Local Democracy Week.

Next elections for seats on the borough council and parish councils will be held in May 2019.

Edd de Coverly, chief executive and returning officer for Melton Council, said: “Councils play a vital role in delivering local services and making a difference to their communities.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in local democracy and I hope this Facebook Live event helps people find out more about being a Councillor.”

There will be an opportunity to find out more about the roles of a councillor at another special event, on Tuesday November 6, at 6pm, at the council’s Parkside offices.

Email democracy@melton.gov.uk or call 01664 502441 to book a place.

For more information on becoming a councillor go online at www.melton.gov.uk or email democracy@melton.gov.uk with your questions.