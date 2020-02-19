Council Tax set to rise by £70 for Melton borough residents

Have your say

Residents in the Melton borough will pay, on average, around an extra £70 a year for Council Tax for the coming year, if proposals are approved next week.

Councillors will be asked next Wednesday to consider hiking the tax for an average Band D property by 3.78 per cent.

This would equate to the annual bill going up to £1,888 from April, compared to the £1,819.32 which was paid for the year 2019-20.

The proposed final bill is made up of the contributions which go to Leicestershire County Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority and parish councils.

Melton Borough Council, which collects the tax from residents, also takes a share.

The borough council portion would go up by 2.47 per cent, an extra £5 a year to £207.64 for Band D residents.

Crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach will see his share rise by £10 a year to pay for extra police officers.

County Hall wants a rise of 3.99 per cent to meet the rising cost of delivering services for vulnerable people and children with special needs.