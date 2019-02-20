Council Tax rise revealed for Melton residents

Melton borough residents in an average Band D property will pay an extra £82.47 a year in Council Tax if councillors approve proposals.

Melton Council wants to increase its share of the bill by 2.99 per cent, which equates to £5.88 a year or just under 12p per week.

That figure will be voted on at a full council meeting on Wednesday.

The agenda for that meeting shows that Band D property dwellers across the borough would pay an average of £1,819.32 for the year from April, compared to £1,736.85 they paid last year.

This is based on Leicestershire County Council planning to increase its part of the bill by 3.99 per cent, which was due to be discussed at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), and other proposed increases in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s share (12.05 per cent) and that of Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority (2.98 per cent) and parish council precepts (3.65 per cent).

Melton Council said it’s increase was due to ongoing funding pressures and the need to support key services.

Despite the tax hike, the council says it is still looking at a shortfall in funding for 2019/20 and has had to call on reserves to balance the budget while it explores commercial opportunities to raise funds.