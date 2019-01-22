Council defers decision on Melton taxi fare increases

Taxi passengers in the Melton borough could soon be paying more in fares if a request from cabbies is approved by the council.

Members of the licensing comittee deferred a decision on the increase at their latest meeting when they considered raising fares for the first time in nearly five years.

A report which went before councillors stated that taxi drivers felt the rise would help offset rising inflation and increases in the cost of fuel since the last increase, which was adopted in April 2014.

The suggested review for daytime trips, for up to four passengers travelling between 7am and 11pm, would see a 20 per cent decrease in the fare for first half-mile and increases of 12.5 per cent for every mile afterwards and 33.33 per cent in the waiting rate.

For night-time fares, for four minimum passengers 11pm to 7am, there would be a reduction of 16.67 per cent for the first half-mile and rises of 12.5 per cent for each mile after that and 33.33 per cent in the waiting rate.

Stuart Wilkinson, a driver with the town’s Elaine’s Taxis wrote to the council to request a review of fares and says he is backed by a quarter of cabbies currently working in the borough.

He declined to comment on the issue until the matter is reconsidered by the committee.

A Melton Council spokesperson said: “The Licensing Committee deferred their decision regarding taxi fare increases until they have received further information which will better inform their decision.

“A report will be considered by the Licensing Committee in the coming months.”