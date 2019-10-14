Civic and religious leaders in Melton for county service

The county’s top civic and religious leaders converged on Melton yesterday (Sunday) to attend a special service to celebrate life in Leicestershire.

The annual event was held in the town this year in recognition of local resident, Councillor Pam Posnett, serving as chair of the county council.

Chair of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Pam Posnett, gives an address at the county service at St Mary's Church, Melton EMN-191014-105544001

She was joined at the service, which was led by Melton team rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, by dignataries including the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, and the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Tim Hercock.

Preacher at the service was the Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow and also in attendance were Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, HH Judge Hampton and HH Judge Hedley, county council chief executive, John Sinnott, vice-chancellor of Loughborough University, Prof Robert Allison, and pro-chancellor of De Montford University, Prof David Wilson.

St Mary’s Church Choir were joined by members of Melton Mowbray Choral Society for the service, with light refreshments served by Mary’s Place catering manager Carol Sloan and her team..

Proceeds from a collection will go towards St Mary’s Church and Councillor Posnett’s appeal for East Midlands Immediate Care Support (EMICS), which assists East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene of life-threatening emergencies.

Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow give an address at the county service at St Mary's Church, Melton EMN-191014-105554001

The county service is held to give thanks to God and to pray for the county - for all who live and work within it, who visit it for shopping or recreation, or to discover its heritage.

Prayers were said for the chairman of the county council and her colleagues, for the elected members of the council and those who work for it.

Melton team rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby leads the county service at St Mary's Church, Melton EMN-191014-105534001