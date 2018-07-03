Celebratory dinner held near Melton to mark 100th birthday of the RAF

Dignitaries including the new Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur, attended a dinner near Melton to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

It was organised on Friday, at Scalford Hall Hotel, by the local branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and around 40 members were present.

Also there along with Mr Kapur, were the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, and Councillor Elaine Holmes, who was escorting the Mayor, Senior Town Warden of Melton Town Estate, John Southerington, and his predecessor Dinah Hickling.

The main guest and speaker was Air Marshall Sir Baz North, president of the RAFA, who was accompanied by Lady Fiona.

Paul Davies, chairman of the Melton RAFA branch, said: “Sir Baz North gave a speech about where the RAFA is heading and the challenges being faced by all such organisations in this ever changing world.

“Toasts were to The Queen, the RAF, and the RAFA and thanks were given to the men and women who have served in the Royal Air Force from its formation in 1918 to those that continue to do so today.”