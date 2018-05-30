Campaign launched for Vale of Belvoir to become ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’

A campaign has been launched to have the Vale of Belvoir recognised as an ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’.

The idea came from Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark and Bingham, who is to approach Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who recently announced a review of such areas with the potential to create new ones.

Mr Jenrick said: “A new Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty would draw together this wonderful area in a concerted effort to improve access, attract visitors and preserve the countryside and historic villages.

“The Vale is known for its wonderful landscape, fantastic village pubs, perfect cycling and walking, magnificent castles and unspoilt churches.

“With Newark, Nottingham, Melton and Grantham at its borders, it has long provided a green lung for cities and towns.

“Now I want it to be nationally recognised and bring huge opportunities to the local area through increased tourism and increased protection.”

Mr Jenrick plans to bring together local councillors, wildlife trusts and stakeholders such as the Duchess of Rutland, who manages the Belvoir Castle estate, to gather support for the campaign.