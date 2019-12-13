Alicia Kearns elected Melton MP on a record majority

Alicia Kearns declared it as ‘the greatest honour of my life’ shortly after being elected as MP for Rutland and Melton early this morning (Friday) with a record majority.

She becomes only Melton’s second ever female MP after polling a massive 36,507 votes, 26, 924 more than nearest challenger, Labour’s Andy Thomas.

The result was announced in the sports hall of Melton Sports Village at 4.40am by returning officer, Councillor Malise Graham, the Mayor of Melton.

After being congratulated by her four rival candidates, Mrs Kearns made her maiden speech, saying: “Thank you so much to the people of Rutland and Melton for putting your trust in me.

“It is the greatest honour of my life to be your voice and advocate and to serve you in parliament.”

She also paid tribute to Anthony Watchorn, who died just a few days before he was due to stand as an Independent in the election and whose funeral was held yesterday.

Mrs Kearns said: “I want to pay tribute to Anthony Watchorn who so tragically was unable to be with us on this stage after standing up for what he believed in.”

She extended the healthy majority her predecessor, Sir Alan Duncan, enjoyed in 2017.

A total of 58,505 people voted in the Rutland and Melton seat, a turnout of 70.74 per cent, slightly down on two years ago but impressive for a December election.

VOTING RESULT FOR RUTLAND AND MELTON (2019)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative) 36,507 (majority 26,924)

Andy Thomas (Labour) 9,583

Dr Carol Weaver (Liberal Democrat) 7,970

Alastair McQuillan (Green Party) 2,875

Marietta King (UKIP) 917

Anthony Watchorn (Independent) 458

2017 (turnout 73.4%)

Conservative 36,169 (majority 23,104)

Labour 13.065

Liberal Democrats 4,711

UKIP 1,869

Green 1,755

2015 (turnout 68.4%)

Conservative 30,383 (majority 21,705)

UKIP 8,678

Labour 8,383

Liberal Democrats 4,407

Green 2,325

Independent 427

2010 (turnout 71.7%)

Conservative 28,228 (majority 14,000)

Liberal Democrats 14,228

Labour 7,839

UKIP 2,526

BNP 1,757

Independent 588

2005 (turnout 65%)

Conservative 25,237 (majority 12,930)

Labour 12,307

Liberal Democrats 9,153

UKIP 1,554

Veritas 696

Independent 337

2001 (turnout 64.2%)

Conservative 22,621 (majority 8,612)

Labour 14,009

Liberal Democrats 8,386

UKIP 1,223

Green 817