Police release man arrested in connection with Asfordby bungalow blaze

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with a fire at a bungalow at Asfordby, has been released by police under investigation.

Fire investigators were at the property, on Station Lane, for most of yesterday (Monday) after five crews of firefighters battled the blaze on Sunday

The scene this week outside the bungalow in Station Lane, Asfordby, where a blaze is the subject of an investigation by police and the fire service EMN-180602-101534001

The cause of the fire, which led to the road being closed during the incident, has not yet been revealed.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said this morning: “A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with a fire at a property in Asfordby has been released under investigation.

“Police were called to a report of a fire in a bungalow in Station Lane at 5.45pm on Sunday.

“One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and was discharged after treatment.

“A cordon has now been removed from the scene of the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Two crews of firefighters from Melton were joined by others from Oakham, Birstall and the city’s Western Station at the incident, which was first reported at 4.36pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received about a house filling up with smoke and crews were informed that one property was well alight.

“The annex at the rear of the property was well alight and had spread to the house roof space.

“Crews wore six breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a main jet.

“A compressed air foam system was also in use to prevent further fire spread.”

A community first responder also attended the incident, along with a fire command support vehicle from Shepshed and a welfare unit from Kibworth.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime number 18*56302.