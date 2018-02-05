Police investigate suspected illegal killing of a fox in Melton Country Park

Police have launched an investigation after reports that a fox had been killed illegally in Melton Country Park.

Complaints were made by several people about the incident, which happened on Saturday.

It is understood members of a hunt were in the park at the time.

Witnesses​​ reported seeing the fox being killed close to a children’s play area.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to Melton Country Park at Willow Drive just after 1pm following allegations by a member of the public that a fox had been killed illegally.

“Officers attended and began an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would ask witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to call us on 101 quoting the reference 18*54865.”

Readers have contacted the Melton Times to register their concern that the hunt ventured into a public area like the country park.

Joanna McKay, who has written to Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan, said: “Even in poor weather the park is busy with many families with young children and pets.

“I think it is outrageous that the barbaric practice takes place at all, but am truly horrified that it is now happening within one of our town parks.”

Did you witness the incident in Melton Country Park on Saturday. If you did, please email nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk or call 01664 412520.