Police investigate sightings of missing Vale of Belvoir 12-year-old boy

Police officers urgently searching for a missing Vale of Belvoir boy are following up possible sightings of him.

Dre Wilson (12) was reported missing at around 9pm on Friday and was last seen in Harby Lane in Stathern, having left his home address nearby.

Since his disappearance, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him and have reviewed CCTV which shows a boy matching his description at a bus stop in Main Street in Stathern at around 8.55pm on the same night.

The same boy is then seen approaching a silver car before getting in and the car driving off.

Inspector Lynda Sherwin from Leicestershire Police’s missing persons team, said: “As time goes on our concerns around Dre’s disappearance increase and it’s crucial we find him.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have seen Dre since his disappearance or know where his is to urgently please get in touch.

“Did you see this child at the bus stop? Were you travelling by at the time and noticed him?

“Have you seen him perhaps on a bus or a train since and thought nothing of it at the time?

“He is only 12 years old which we hope would stand out if he was seen travelling on his own.

“We are working with other forces where we know Dre has links to and continuing to review CCTV but we still need the public’s help to locate him.”

Dre is described as black, around 4ft 6ins tall and of a slim build.

He has black hair which is short at the side and bleached blond on the top.

His left ear is pierced with a large diamond-shaped stone and he has a small nose ring.

When Dre was last seen he was wearing a green khaki coat, black skinny jeans with rips on both knees, a white collared shirt and light brown slip on shoes with brown toggles on them.

He was carrying a blue rucksack and is known occasionally to wear large gold-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 678 of August 17.