Police investigate road death of 80-year-old man near Queniborough

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old man died from his injuries after his car left the A607 near Queniborough.

Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which was reported to have happened shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday September 4, west of the Queniborough roundabout.

A car – a black Volkswagen Golf – left the carriageway before travelling down an embankment and colliding with trees.

The driver of the car, who was the only occupant, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Det Con Louise McMahon, the investigating officer, said: “This collision happened shortly before 3.30pm – when many people may have been picking their children up from school or nursery.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A607 and saw the collision occur, or who saw the black Golf before it happened.

“If you have a dashcam installed in your vehicle, then I would ask that you make contact. Any information you have could help with my investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 388 of September 4.