Police investigate after man’s body found in Vale of Belvoir canal

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a canal close to a pub at Woolsthorpe by Belvoir.

An appeal for information has been issued by officers at Lincolnshire Police in relation to the discovery, which was made on Wednesday December 5.

A force spokesperson said: “We received a report of a body found in the canal at Woolsthorpe, near to the Dirty Duck pub.

“This is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem will take place in due course.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on on 101 quoting incident 255 of December 5.