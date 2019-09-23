Police investigate after Asfordby children were approached by man

Police after investigating reports that two young children were approached by a man at Asfordby and offered sweets.

It follows a warning sent out to parents by Friends of Asfordby Captain’s Close via their Facebook page on Friday.

The organisation advised families to be vigilant if their children are playing out and commenting: “Around teatime this evening two children from our school were playing in the street outside their home when an ‘oldish’ man in a black car with a beard and spiky hair stopped and offered them sweets.

“Fortunately they have been well trained to ‘Stranger Danger’ and they ran in to tell their mum, but by the time she got back outside he had gone.

“This has been reported to the police who are treating it very seriously, and will be reported to the school.

“Please pass this on to friends and family so our children can all play safely, with a village of eyes watching them.”

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police confirmed today (Monday): “We are aware of a report on social media that two children were approached by a man in Asfordby on Friday September 20.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information to call us on 101.”