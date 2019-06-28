Police dog finds suspect hiding in hedge after Queniborough road crash

Have your say

A man who tried to evade officers following a road incident at Queniborough was found hiding in a bush by a police dog.

It happened yesterday eventing (Thursday) at around 7.35pm, when a report was made that a white Volkswagen Golf had left the road and come to rest in a ditch in Ridgemere Lane.

Leicestershire Police said it was reported that the occupants had then tried to set the vehicle on fire before abandoning it and leaving the scene.

Officers were deployed and a dog handler arrested three men – aged 25, 22 and 21 – at the scene.

A subsequent search of the area by PD Riggs then found a fourth man – aged 22 – hiding in a hedge nearby.

All four were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The man found hiding in the hedge remains in custody, as do the 25 and 21-year-olds.

The other 22-year-old man has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw a white Volkswagen Golf in the area prior to it occurring, is asked to call 101, quoting 19*333642.