Police confirm Leah Reek was killed in Leicester explosion after forensic tests

Police have tonight (Friday) confirmed that Asfordby teenager Leah Reek was killed in the devastating explosion in Leicester last weekend.

The 18-year-old former pupil of Melton’s Long Field Academy and Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School was named as one of five people missing in the wake of the blast which reduced a two-storey flat and the mini supermarket below it to rubble on Sunday night.

Leicestershire Police said earlier in the week that five people were killed in the incident and this evening, following detailed forensic enquiries conducted over several days, they have now been able to confirm the identities of four of them.

One of the others who was killed was Leah’s boyfriend, Shane Ragoobeer, who was also 18 and who lived in the collapsed flat.

His brother, Sean (17) has also been identified as a victim, along with Viktorija Ijevlev (22), who is thought to have been working in the shop at the time of the explosion.

Although the fifth person has still to be formally identified, it is believed to be the body of Shane and Sean’s mother, Mary Ragoobeer, who was 46.

Inquests into their deaths will be opened on a date yet to be fixed.

Police say the families of those killed do not wish to make any public comment at this tragic time.

Officers have arrested five people in connection with the blast and they are continuing to interview them.

Two are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion and for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The other three were detained on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward who saw anyone near the mini supermarket, on Hinckley Road, at the time of the blast, at 7pm.

They are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 443 of March 1.