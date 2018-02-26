Police close carriageway of A46 near Melton because of blazing car

Have your say

A lane of the A46 near Melton was closed by police after a car caught fire yesterday evening (Sunday).

Crews of firefighters from Birstall and Leicester’s Western station attended the incident, which was reported at 6.05pm

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received several calls reporting a car fire on the A46 near the golf course.

“The car was a Vauxhall Zafira, which was fully involved in fire, and a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus were used to deal with it.”

Leicestershire Police officers attended and closed the southbound carriageway while the fire crews made the vehicle and the road safe before it was reopened again.