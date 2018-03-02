Police arrest two more men in connection with Leicester explosion

Two more men have been arrested today (Friday) by detectives investigating the cause of an explosion and a fire at a Leicester mini supermarket which led to the deaths of five people on Sunday evening.

The men, both in their 30s, and both from East Anglia, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion and for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Both are in police custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Leicestershire Police said no further details about these men, or the three others arrested on Wednesday and still in custody, will be released at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “We repeat requests made earlier this week, out of respect for the families of those missing feared dead and those injured, and in order not to jeopardise the on-going investigation, that the media and public refrain from speculating about the identities of those arrested, the circumstances that led to their arrests, and about the cause of the explosion.”

Asfordby teenager Leah Reek was named as one of five people missing following Sunday evening’s tragedy and police want to hear from anyone who may have been near the mini supermarket, in Hinckley Road, at around 7pm.

Leah (18) is believed to have been in the flat above the supermarket with 18-year-old boyfriend Shane Rajoobeer, his mum Mary (46) and brother Sean (17) when the blast occured.

All are missing, along with 22-year-old Viktorija Ljevleva, who is thought to have been working in the supermarket at the time of the blast.

Human remains have been recovered but the identity of the victims has yet to be confirmed.

Witnesses who saw anyone near the mini supermarket at the time of the blast is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 443 of March 1.