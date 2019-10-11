Police arrest 29-year-old Melton man on suspicion of serious assault in town centre

Police have arrested a 29-year-old local man in connection with an assault in Melton town centre which left a teenager needing facial surgery.

Officers have taken the suspect into custody for questioning over the incident, which happened in Sherrard Street around 10.30pm last Friday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said this morning (Friday): “A 29-year-old man, of Melton Mowbray, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

We reported yesterday that police were appealing for witnesses to the assault.

They say the victim was reported to have tried to help after seeing a fight in the street and was punched in the face.

He went home but sought medical treatment the next day which led to him needing surgery to his jaw. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone with any information in relation to the reported incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 19000533593.