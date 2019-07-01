Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in Gaddesby collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road collision at Gaddesby which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The biker was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, following the incident, which happened around 2pm on Ashby Road on Friday and which also involved a tractor.

Leicestershire Police say the motorcyclist remains in a serious but stable condition and that the tractor driver was not injured.

Det Con Alison Briance, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction towards Ashby Folville at the time of the collision.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision or either vehicle beforehand.

“Alternatively, they may have any dash cam footage of the collision and we would ask them also to please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of June 28.