Police alerted after car knocks over Melton traffic light and fencing

This was the scene of destruction at a busy Melton town centre junction after a car knocked over a traffic light and flattened nearby safety fencing.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which happened near the junction of Wilton Road with High Street in the early hours of Saturday.

A damaged traffic light in Wilton Road, Melton, following a road collision in the early hours of Saturday EMN-190729-115743001

Police officers attended the scene along with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to the incident at 1.12am.

“A traffic light and a bollard were hit and an ambulance was also called although no-one was reported injured.

“The incident was closed at 2.26am and the road was reopened to traffic.”

A team from Leicestershire County Council’s highways department later attended to assess the damage and make repairs to the damaged lights and fencing.

If anyone has any information about the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to the police they should contact 101, quoting incident 43 of July 27.