Plethora of events at sixth Langar and Barnstone Festival well attended

The sixth year of the Langar and Barnstone Festival didn’t disappoint last month with 18 events over nine days.

The events which were organised by individual community groups and businesses were pulled together as a busy programme of attractions which took place at various venues across the two villages.

Proceedings kicked off with tours of Tarmac cement works and a have a go archery session organised by the Belvoir Archers, followed by an actors workshop and a family film night. The week saw open days held by the Scouts and Brownies, a village quiz, art exhibition, festival walk, community cafe and a ceilidh.

A magic show was organised by Langar School PTA and a Caribbean-themed family fun day was held at The Unicorn’s Head in Langar.

The festival closed with a community picnic on the village green, followed by a local history walk to the site of the lost Church of St Ethelburga.

Jodi Carter-Davies, Langar resident and coordinator of this year’s festival, said: “The villages looked the part decorated in over 100-metres of bunting, with over 50 households festooning their front doors with themed wreaths reflecting the owners within.

“This year’s festival was a triumph with a packed schedule of well attended events which are a testament to the proactive and creative community we live in.”