Plans unveiled for new Christmas event in Melton

A new Christmas event is to be held in Melton at the same time as the annual Victorian Fayre.

The Christmas Fair will be in The Exhibition Hall at the livestock market on Saturday December 1.

There will be seasonal stalls, children’s activities, animals and festive food and drink from 9am to 5pm.

Organiser Annaleise Burrows said: “Our goal with this event is certainly not to compete with the Victorian Fayre or Christmas tree festival, but to come together as one to encourage visitors to come to Melton during this festive period.”

Market traders can take out a table on the day by calling 01664 784704.