Plans unveiled for major new extension at rural care home

A major extension of Scalford Court Care Home is being planned with a new single storey extension which will increase the number of residents by up to 75 per cent.

Plans have been submitted to Melton Council to build an extra 36 en suite bedrooms and five two-bedroom cottages.

Ancillary facilities inlcuding a small hairdressing room, carer stations, lounges, a kitchen, laundry area and extensive landscaped gardens are also proposed in the planning application.

If approved, the development would create 36 new full-time jobs at the business.

Members of the council’s town area committee will debate the plans at a meeting on Monday.

A report on the proposals by architects and agents for the home states: “The new wing and cottages will increase the homes care provision, whilst also making the business more financially economic.

“The additional provision will meet a substantial local need which has been highlighted both locally and nationally by the health care commission.

“The proposal will provide more choice in state of the art care facilities which will go some way towards reducing the deficit of care spaces within Leicestershire where there is currently high demand.”

Scalford Court, which at the moment has 59 residents, is currently made up of the original Enid Pick wing, which was named after a former resident, and the newer Goodacre wing, which was opened eight years ago.

The main new wing would be to the south west of the existing site, which is three miles from Melton. There are 45 extra parking spaces provided in the proposals, with seven of them for disabled drivers.

The report to be considered at Monday’s meeting continues: “The proprietors are keen to invest in the site.

“It is imperative for Scalford Court Care Home to grow and modernise in order to remain competitive with other care providers.”