Plans for 65 new Harby homes to go before Melton councillors

Detailed plans for 65 new homes to be built at Harby will be considered by Melton Council next week.

The Colston Lane scheme has already been approved by councillors in outline form but the full planning application provides for an extra 15 properties.

If permission is given, the development would be adjacent to another one of 53 homes on the former Millway Foods site which was granted on appeal nearly three years ago.

Crofts Developments Ltd proposes to build the new scheme on a 3.6 hectare site, which is a mixture of brown and greenfield land, just outside the village.

It would see predominantly two-storey dwellings fed by a main access road with a pedestrian link to the development on the adjacent old dairy site for when that one is built.

The scheme would feature a mix of four, three, two and one-bedroom properties including 21 affordable homes.

Borough council planning officials recommend the proposals are approved but developers would need to agree to pay £450,000 towards education in local schools, £41,000 for healthcare at Melton’s Latham House surgery and £190,000 towards the cost of planned new village hall at Harby.

Nine letters of objection have been received by the council, voicing concerns over the impact of the extra traffic, the size of the scheme and the detrimental effect the extra homes will have on the quality of life of villagers.

Parish councillors have also raised objections including the increase in the number of properties from the outline scheme and uncertainty about who will manage the play area.