Piles of pounds raised for Pudsey in the Melton borough

Your fundraising efforts paid off for Pudsey as the Melton borough contributed thousands for Children in Need.

And, as promised, we said we would publish more of your photographs to celebrate this great occasion.

Children in Need - Making Pudsey portraits out of pennies at Old Dalby Primary School

The BBC charity has raised £1bn since it began the annual fundraiser in 1980 which aims to help children facing a range of obstacles including poverty and abuse.

Here’s another glance at what schools, pre-schools and groups got up to.

Members of the Melton Mowbray Rock Choir attended a big Grease singing workshop at Kelham Hall, along with members of choirs from surrounding areas. They raised £3,504.30 and had a fantastic afternoon.

Children and staff at Old Dalby Primary School dressed up to match the theme of heroes and villains for the day, as chosen by the school’s Prefects. Pupils worked together in their four house groups to see who could make the longest penny trail (children had been saving their 1ps and 2ps for weeks). They were then set the challenge of using their pennies to create Pudsey portraits. A colouring competition and cake sale contributed to a total of £225 for Children in Need.

Children in Need - Grove Primary School

The Grove Primary School in Melton held a spotty non-uniform day which raised £150.

Children at Frisby Primary School each paid a donation to wear non-uniform and the School Council arranged a cake and a bring and buy sale. They raised £313.20.

Scrumptious homemade cakes were sold at morning break time at St Mary’s Primary School in Melton. Youngsters also donated £1 for wearing non-uniform. The school raised £389.

A pyjama day was held for the children at Whissendine Pre-school. They had fun making Duggee masks, took part in a squirrel hunt and decorated biscuits.

Children in Need - Cake and a bring and buy sale at Frisby Primary School

The School Council at Buckminster Primary School invited all of the children and staff to attend wearing something spotty for the day in exchange for a £1 donation. A cake raffle helped the school collect £150 for Children in Need.

Waltham on the Wolds Primary School held a non-uniform day for Pudsey.

Students at MV16 in Melton excelled themselves for Children in Need. They raised an incredible £727.38 by having fancy dress, a photo booth, cake sale, talent show and revision note auction.

Children in Need - St Mary's Primary School

Children in Need - Whissendine Pre-school

Children in Need - Buckminster Primary School

Children in Need - Waltham Primary School