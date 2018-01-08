Pets at Home Melton customers give generously to Santa Paws appeal

Staff at Pets at Home Melton are celebrating the success of this year’s Santa Paws appeal after their efforts helped raise an overall amount of £1,476,668 for abandoned pets in the UK.

The appeal, run annually by the charity Support Adoption For Pets, smashed its target of 2,400,000 dinners and instead raised enough to provide 2,953,336 dinners for pets in rescue centres around the country.

The appeal is now in its sixth year. Of the total money raised, half will be donated directly to rescue centres to help them continue to make a difference in the community.

The remainder will be used by Support Adoption For Pets, to enable rehoming in the UK.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “What a fantastic result! We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part.”