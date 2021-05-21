Person hit by train near Melton
Emergency services were deployed after reports that a person was hit by a train near Melton early this morning (Friday).
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:53 am
Updated
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:18 am
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it responded after the incident was reported, at Brooksby.
An EMAS spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.55am this morning to Brooksby in Melton Mowbray.
“The caller reported a medical emergency.
“We sent a double-crewed ambulance, a fast response vehicle and a doctor in a car.”
No details have been released so far on the condition of the casualty.
Train services were disrupted following the incident, with a number of diverted routes being used, but they are now back to normal.
More to follow.