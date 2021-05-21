Person hit by train near Melton

Latest news EMN-211005-113032001

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it responded after the incident was reported, at Brooksby.

An EMAS spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.55am this morning to Brooksby in Melton Mowbray.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent a double-crewed ambulance, a fast response vehicle and a doctor in a car.”

No details have been released so far on the condition of the casualty.

Train services were disrupted following the incident, with a number of diverted routes being used, but they are now back to normal.