Woman (61) goes missing from her Vale of Belvoir home

Wendy Grass, who is currently missing from the Stathern area in the Vale of Belvoir EMN-211011-100854001

Wendy Grass, from Stathern, was last seen by a family member at 6am this morning (Wednesday) but has not been seen since.

Officers from Melton, who are currently searching the area for her, say she has not been in contact with her family during this period.

Pc Dan Daley said: “ They are concerned as this has been described as extremely out of character.

“If you see Wendy or somebody matching her description and believe it to be her, please contact Leicestershire Police on 999 quoting incident number 82 of today’s date.”

Wendy is described as being of a very thin build and is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and has short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a long, grey, belted cardigan, grey trousers and possibly a long black puffa-style jacket.

She may be carrying a black rucksack with her.