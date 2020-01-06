Villagers says goodbye as Vale of Belvoir postman retires after nearly 40 years

It was the end of an era for villagers at Grimston when their beloved postman retired at the weekend after a career lasting four decades.

Around 30 residents turned out to greet the man they know only as Graham as he made one of his last collections and to present him with a leaving gift and £360 they had collected for him.

Postman Graham who has retired after working the Grimston area round for many years EMN-200601-152251001

As well as tramping the streets of Grimston and neighbouring villages such as Hoby and Ragdale delivering letters and parcels he has also become a good friend to many locals.

Grimston villager Monica Ravenscroft told the Melton Times: “Graham is such a cheery soul and he will be greatly missed by us all.

“He was popular and often used to pop in on several vulnerable people to check they were alright.”

Amanda Radford, who also lives in the village, commented: “He is an amazing, funny, happy bloke who really has been a member of the community, building a trusted relationship with his round and often going above and beyond.

“There is definitely not another one like Graham and we are going to miss him terribly.”

Tony Moore, who made the presentation to the retiring postie, added: “Because he was such a friendly guy and popular with everyone he knew everyone’s little hidey holes so he would leave parcels in safe places to save all of us having to collect them later from the Melton sorting office if we were out.”